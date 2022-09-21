MONTAGUE — The Whitehall/Montague rivalry is no stranger to surprises, but even grading on that curve, the arrival of a Spanish foreign exchange student who takes over a match less than a month later rates pretty highly.

Laura Borras was dynamic and dominant Tuesday, posting 18 kills to lead all players and leading the Wildcats to a 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 win over the rival Vikings.

To cap it off, Borras also landed a homecoming date afterwards, as junior athlete Isaiah Atchison emerged from the stands with a handmade sign - in Spanish, of course - inviting her to the celebration.

"It's so surprising for me, because I don't believe all of this," Borras said, referring to her strong play early this season.

Montague coach Shawn Bectel was optimistic about Borras when he learned she would be coming to the White Lake area from her home in Mallorca, but with players who lack experience in the state, you never really know what you have until they arrive. Borras has not taken long to impress, quickly taking her place along with veteran Ana Trevino as pillars of the Wildcat offense.

"Obviously she plays at a pretty high level," Bectel said. "You watch her play and she really gets it. She understands how the game flows. She knows when to hit shots. She just fits us really well for what we needed."

Whitehall (8-15-5, 1-1 West Michigan Conference Lakes) started strong, erasing an early Montague lead in game one and getting the win. It looked like the same would happen in game two, as the Wildcats (12-14, 3-0 WMC Lakes) went ahead 13-6 and the Vikes roared back to within 14-12 to force a timeout. However, errors plagued Whitehall from there. Montague almost never trailed the remainder of the match.

"I think we gave that game to Montague with setting errors and hitting errors," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "They played well, but I think if we play at our best level, that's what happened in the first game. We just haven't been able to sustain it this year. But we're young and inexperienced and that's part of the deal."

Also part of the deal was that Whitehall had to shuffle its lineup yet again after a foot injury to Caydence King, who watched the match with boots on both feet. The offense, understandably, was lacking as it adjusted to the new reality.

However, Edsall was very pleased with his team's guts. Despite not having their A game, the Vikings kept battling back and making Montague earn its win, playing strong defense - Chase Baker racked up 30 digs - and serve receiving well.

"Our fight and our competitiveness was off the charts," Edsall said. "Our first contact was good enough to win for sure...We're right there. It's just little stuff. We've got some work to do but I was proud of how hard we fought tonight."

Montague's offense, meanwhile, looked crisp. Borras led the way, hitting .273, but Trevino was even more efficient, posting a .435 hitting percentage on 11 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg passed out 41 assists.

"I'm a firm believer that if we do what we're supposed to do, we're a tough team to beat," Bectel said. "I think we just got back to what we do best and we took care of it. The girls just settled in. This game's all about runs. You make too many mistakes, you lose the game. I think we did a good job not self-imploding and hurting ourselves too much."

The Sundbergs are the ones hosting Borras as an exchange student, and it seems they're owed some kudos for that decision.

"They won the lottery with the exchange student, obviously," Edsall said. "She was a big factor in the game. She was unbelievable."

The win sets Montague up well in the WMC Lakes, where the Wildcats sit undefeated. Ludington, Manistee and Oakridge remain on the league schedule, but Whitehall represented a big hurdle.

"This year, in the new conference, they're the opponent we know, and we also know they're always going to be in the fight," Bectel said. "That was important to get this one. It really sets us up in a good position for the rest of the season."