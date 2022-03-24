Last year was a memorable one for Montague, which had a 26-13 record, tied for the West Michigan Conference title and won one of the program’s most incredible games with a 14-inning victory over North Muskegon at Marsh Field. However, the season ended on a sour note for the Wildcats when the Norsemen resoundingly avenged that defeat with a 13-2 district finals victory. Montague’s motivated to turn that around in 2022.
The Wildcats are also well-equipped to do that thanks to seven returning starters, including two who have already committed to play college baseball. Colton Blankstrom, who’s Muskegon Community College-bound, is the Montague ace and posted a 2.09 earned run average on the mound while also hitting .431 at the plate. Aidan Buchberger, son of coach Kevin Buchberger, is locked in at Concordia University Ann Arbor and is coming off his own strong season, with a 2.31 ERA and .369 batting average.
While those two are set to be the top pitchers, Montague is well-stocked with arms. Kade Johnson had a solid year on the mound a year ago and will return to that role. Nick Moss and Owen Petersen, who play infield and outfield respectively, will both be regular sights on the mound this year after both enjoying strong years at the plate in 2021. Tugg Nichols, who hit .359 last year and drove in 39 runs, will be behind the plate much of the time, and fellow senior Hayden McDonald anchors the batting order from the cleanup spot while playing first base.
The Wildcats also bring back Tate Stine for his first baseball season since 2019. Stine missed last season with an injury suffered prior to basketball season and will be deployed all over the diamond, including on the mound. Chase Gowell and Izac Jarka are also slated for more playing time this year after showing flashes in 2021. Michael Moore, Owen Fairchild and Skeets Dusenberry round out the roster.
With so much talent and experience, a WMC title and deep playoff run are realistic goals for Montague, and the Wildcats intend to accomplish them.
“A successful season to me is for the players to develop individually and as a team,” coach Buchberger said. “Working hard, getting better every day, and for them to be the best athlete and person they can be.
“At the end of the season, going 30-0, 0-30, or somewhere in between, the two questions I want answered ‘yes’ are: ‘Did we leave it all on the field?’ and ‘Did we have fun doing it?’”
The Wildcats play a grueling schedule. Two WMC opponents, Oakridge and North Muskegon, are ranked in the top 20 of the preseason poll in Divisions 2 and 3 respectively. So are several non-league foes, including two D-2 top-10 teams in Grand Rapids Christian and Grand Rapids West Catholic. The highlight, though, is likely to be the LMCU Ballpark doubleheader against Reeths-Puffer May 25.
“We are very excited to play at that stadium against a local school,” coach Buchberger said. “Players from both schools have played travel ball together and the coaches have coached together. This will be a lot of fun.”