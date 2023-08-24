Montague brings back most of its runners from what was a very young 2022 squad. The Wildcats hope they can take steps forward and push the program in a good direction this fall.
Only state finalist Owen Fairchild graduated among scoring runners from the boys or girls teams last fall, so optimism is high. Coach Joe Brunson said he hopes to be in the mix for team state finals berths, and some up-and-coming runners will be key in making that happen.
For the boys team, Alix Draves and Clay Johnson are the most experienced runners. Six-plus runners will vie for the remaining three scoring spots in most races.
While the West Michigan Conference Lakes races are always a focus for the Wildcats, including a Sept. 12 home jamboree, the 'Cats will really see what they're made of during a four-week stretch that will see them compete against some of the best from around the state. On four successive Saturdays, Montague will race at the Covenant Christian and Allendale invitationals before moving to the massive Portage meet Oct. 7, with the always-competitive GMAA race the following week.
"The regional meet is a focus," Brunson said. "We hope (those four races) will get us primed and ready for the regional."
The Wildcat girls return intact after placing 10th in last year's regional meet, and top four runners Cammie Erickson, Grace Torsch, Delaney Schultz and Emma Pendell will be key to determining the season's outcome. Brunson said three or four other runners should be able to get in the mix. As with the boys, Montague's focus is on that regional meet.
To succeed, Brunson said, will require team chemistry in practice and strong execution of the team's training.