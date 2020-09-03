The MHSAA acted quickly following the revision of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order governing COVID-19 and high school sports Thursday, voting to reinstate all fall sports - including football, which had previously been postponed to the spring.
Whitmer's revised order allowed for the opening of gyms and swimming pools across the state and a return to action for organized sports, under safety restrictions.
The Detroit Free Press' Mick McCabe first reported the story, which marks a sudden return to action for fall sports in the state.
The gridiron, of course, is the headliner. McCabe reported Thursday that the football season will begin with games on Sept. 17 and 18. Teams will start their existing schedules at week four, and every team will make the playoffs.
Because every team is in, the football playoffs will be pushed back one week from their original schedule. 11-player finals will now be held Dec. 4-5 at Ford Field instead of on Thanksgiving weekend.
Attendance will be limited for all sporting events. Only two guests of each player will be allowed to attend.
Boys soccer and volleyball will also return to action, but no set schedule has been announced. Each sport's conference schedule was supposed to have started already, so it's likely schools will have to scramble to reschedule those events. Since schools have been practicing in these sports through this delay, they will likely return to action very soon.
“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “We share the Governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.
“Thirty-three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible. We are ready to again provide those experiences to students and communities that have hoped for a return of some normalcy. Given the challenges of online education in many school districts across the state, providing sports and a daily routine may be more important than ever in motivating students and providing a safe outlet for physical activity, competition and socialization.”