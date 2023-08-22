Reeths-Puffer fell to Forest Hills Northern last Friday night, 6-1.
The game was tight most of the way, and R-P trailed 2-1 until a flurry of Husky goals put things away for the home team.
Statistics had not been reported at press time.
