SPARTA — Montague's boys welcomed in a fifth team member this week, so the Wildcats were able to score in Saturday's Sparta Invitational.
Running in the Silver division of the race, the Wildcat boys finished fourth out of seven scoring teams thanks in part to Kevin Roll. In his first-ever race, Roll finished in 20th place out of 54 runners, the fourth Wildcat to finish. His time was 19:38.1.
Owen Fairchild led Montague's boys with a personal best time of 17:30.8, which placed him third. Cale Coppess took fifth and had a time of 17:50.7. Clay Johnson was 13th and had a time of 18:56.5, and Conner Raeth rounded out the scoring in 32nd place, with a time of 21:17.3.
The Montague girls could not score in the race, but Isabelle Auch earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 20:52.5. Elizabeth Woller took 20th and had a time of 24:44.1, and Claire Genter set a personal best of 25:55.5 to finish 24th. Sam Beishuizen was the fourth finisher for Montague, in 29th place (26:28.6).