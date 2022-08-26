Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven — Anglers found decent numbers of Chinook and coho salmon 35 to 90 feet down in 110 to 210 feet of water. Glow spoons and plugs worked well in low light conditions. Pier anglers were catching a few coho salmon and steelhead, but the action was slow overall. Green and yellow meat rigs worked well for mature salmon.
Muskegon — Boat anglers were finding the salmon to be scattered from the breakwalls out to 300 feet of water. A mix of glow plugs and spoons worked well along with green flies and meat rigs. Pier anglers were catching a few smallmouth and largemouth bass on cranks baits or plastics. The best action was from 35 to 80 feet down in 130 to 230 feet of water.
Whitehall — The Chinook salmon bite was hot with some coho salmon and steelhead mixed in. The best water was in 140 to 180 feet of water while trolling green spoons or spinners and green flies on wire divers, down riggers and 300 copper.
Ludington — Salmon were caught straight out at the point and south off the projects both in close and out deep; a few were caught around the harbor as well. Depths ranged from 40 to 80 feet down in anywhere from 100 to 200 feet of water. Green spoons, flies, and plugs worked; glow colors also worked. Big Sable Point produced some good catches. A salmon or two were reported from the piers. Pere Marquette Lake produced some nice Chinook for those jigging.