Fall fishing can be exceptional, but the weather can change quickly, especially on the Great Lakes. Rain and windy conditions this week have slowed fishing and limited angler participation.
Muskegon — Had a few boats trolling the channel for salmon, but no fish were caught. Pier anglers casting spoons had no luck.
Muskegon River — Is producing some nice brown trout along the gravel and weed beds. Many are fly-fishing; however, some are casting or drifting.
Ludington — Had slow catch rates. Those fishing at Ludington State Park had little luck. Pier anglers did manage to catch a couple coho. Pere Marquette Lake was also slow.
Pere Marquette River — Anglers are catching salmon as more fish move into the river.