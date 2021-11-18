Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been working hard this fall to gather the eggs necessary for the continued production of hatchery fish that support Michigan's world-class fisheries, and that effort will continue this winter. Fall egg-takes have been completed for wild Chinook and coho salmon, but are ongoing for captive broodstocks - the mature fish used for breeding - of brown, rainbow, brook and lake trout.
Grand Haven - Anglers were catching lake whitefish while jigging in the channel. Best action was on small jigging spoons. White and glow colors performed well. Lake trout action was slow.
Muskegon - Lake whitefish were caught by anglers jigging in the channel. Small glow or silver jigging spoons worked best. Steelhead fishing was fair. Low and clear water conditions have made fishing tough for the last couple of weeks, but some fish were caught.