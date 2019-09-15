Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Wind made things tough again this week – but salmon are really starting to move! If the weather cooperates anglers should be able to find lake trout, steelhead, coho and Chinook.

Grand Haven — Boats trolling the channel and in front of the pier heads found a few salmon. Chrome and glow plugs worked best. In the morning lake trout were found, along with a few salmon, in 90 to 160 feet of water. Salmon liked green and orange spoons 30 to 90 feet down. Yellow spin-glo’s worked well on the bottom for lake trout. A few freshwater drum were caught while casting spoons from the pier.

Muskegon — Anglers trolling in and around the break walls found the Chinook action to be slow. A couple were caught on chrome j-plugs. Boats caught a few salmon and trout 30 to 100 feet down in 100 to 180 feet of water. Green spoons and meat rigs worked best.

Muskegon River — There were some Chinook salmon, but fish could be lethargic following the sea lamprey treatment that occurred on September 9.

Ludington — Coho were starting to show up in the Sable River at the State Park. Surface water temperatures were at about 64 degrees. Offshore fishing for Chinook slowed. Anglers were having success with steelhead and coho in 200 to 400 feet of water, 60 to 90 feet down. Spoons and meat rigs worked best. Pier fishing remained slow.

Pere Marquette Lake — Chinook fishing slowed way down and many fish moved into the river.

Pere Marquette River — A good run of Chinooks had begun.