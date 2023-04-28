Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app gives you a mobile path to buy and store hunting, fishing, ORV and snowmobile licenses and permits, report harvests, access guides and digests, and get the latest outdoor recreation updates. The app is a one-stop shop for:
Buying hunting and fishing licenses and trail permits; reporting deer or fish harvests; looking up regulations and downloading guides and digests; finding your license history, including point and chance balances; checking out maps with multiple layers, showing features such as shooting ranges and boat launches; and getting timely notifications from the DNR.
Enjoy the outdoors, get your licenses, read digests and more all on the go. Find it now in the App Store and Google Play store for Apple and Android devices.
Muskegon - Pier anglers found the action to be very slow for brown trout and coho salmon. Boats trolling in 30 to 60 feet of water caught a few Chinook salmon. Chartreuse and green spoons worked well for boat anglers.
Muskegon River - The majority of steelhead anglers continued to focus efforts above the Thornapple launch despite the improvements in water clarity downstream. While it seemed angler numbers were beginning to taper down from their peak, anglers continued to see adequate numbers of steelhead being caught. There was a mix of ripe and spent fish in the river, with the majority leaning towards being spent. Drifting beads under a float was the method of choice for most anglers but using flies in the same configuration also yielded success.
Ludington - Brown trout and coho were caught off the piers while using spawn and smelt. Anglers targeting spring Chinook started to catch a few south of the projects toward Pentwater, both near the shoreline and out deeper. Lake trout were also caught when fishing in 60 to 80 feet of water. Brown trout fishing slowed down, but a few were still caught while trolling the coastline. Smelt was a great bait in Lake Michigan for pier and shore fishing.