Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven — Salmon were caught from the pierheads out to 120 feet of water. A mix of meat rigs, glow spoons and J-Plugs all produced salmon. Pier anglers found the salmon action to be slow. A few coho and Chinook salmon were caught while casting glow spoons. Anglers found the action to be more productive in low light conditions.
Muskegon — Salmon continued to be scattered from the break walls out to 180 feet of water. A few mature Chinook salmon were caught near the break walls on chrome or white J-plugs. A mix of mature and immature salmon were caught 45 to 100 feet down in 70 to 200 feet of water. Green and orange spoons worked well along with green flies. In low light conditions, glow spoons worked very well.
Ludington — Salmon and a few steelhead were caught at Big Sable Point, in 45 to 60 feet of water outside the pierheads, in the harbor, and in Pere Marquette Lake from anglers both trolling and jigging. Green and glow spoons, flies, and J-Plugs worked well. Some Chinook were caught from the piers with spoons during lowlight hours.