Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Strong winds continue to hamper fishing. While fish were moving into the river systems, warmer temperatures this week may slow the action. Those fishing the inland lakes have reported fair to good bass action and pike were starting to bite.

Grand Haven — Boat anglers reported slower salmon action near the piers. A few were caught on pearl and chrome plugs. Pier anglers caught small coho on spawn and gizzard shad.

Muskegon — Those trolling near the breakwalls found the salmon action to be very slow with only a couple fish taken on chrome or glow plugs. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum.

Muskegon Lake — Was getting small runs of salmon moving through the lake. Fish were caught between 10 feet down and the bottom in 17 feet with spoons. Hot colors were brown, gold, orange or white and red. Pike are starting to feed and were hitting on spinners. Bluegill were hitting worms or wax worms in the marinas and off the North State Park.

Muskegon River — Water levels were up some and the number of salmon in the river had increased. Anglers caught some nice fish on spawn, flies and spoons.

Ludington — Chinook, coho and steelhead were taken 60 to 100 feet down in waters 200 feet and deeper when trolling spoons, flies and meat rigs. Surface water temperatures were up near 65 degrees. Pier fishing was slow.

Pere Marquette Lake — Some are still catching salmon with spoons and J-plugs.

Pere Marquette River — Water levels were up a bit and more fish were moving upriver, including some large salmon. Trout fishing in the upper river was good.