Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - The salmon action was good 30 to 90 feet down in 80 to 180 feet of water. Spoons worked best in either green, orange or blue. Boats were finding the yellow perch action to be slow. Pier anglers were catching a few coho salmon on spoons or alewives. A few freshwater drum were caught in the channel while casting spoons.
Muskegon - Boat anglers were finding decent action for salmon 35 to 90 feet down in 60 to 190 feet of water. Green and blue spoons worked well.
Ludington - Anglers trolling for Chinook caught a few in the harbor and just outside the pierheads while trolling spoons. Decent catches of Chinook were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 150 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down. Spoons and flies were working best. A few lake trout were found in 80 feet of water, outside the harbor and at Big Sable point.