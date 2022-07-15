Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Salmon fishing was slow for boat anglers. A few were caught 45 to 120 feet down in 100 to 180 feet of water. A mix of flies, spoons, and meat rigs have all produced. Pier anglers continued to catch freshwater drum while casting body baits or silver spoons. Steelhead action has been very slow. Lake trout were caught on bottom in 100 to 180 feet of water. Spin-N-Glos worked best.
Muskegon - Boat anglers were finding the salmon action to be slow. The best action was 45 to 100 feet down in 100 to 200 feet of water. Spoons in blue and green performed good. Pier anglers were catching a few freshwater drum while casting spoons. Lake trout were caught on the bottom in 100 to 140 feet of water. Yellow Spin-N-Glos worked best.
Ludington - Catches were hit or miss but a few Chinook and coho were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 180 feet of water when fishing 50 to 80 feet down and straight out and south off the project in 100 to 150 feet of water when fishing 60 to 80 down. Spoons worked best. The piers remained slow.