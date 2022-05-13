Here is this week’s fishing report presented by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Salmon were caught 25 to 60 feet down in 45 to 120 feet of water. Boats were finding the yellow perch action to be slow. Pier fishing was slow for salmon. Salmon were caught on orange, blue and green spoons. The larger Chinook salmon were caught on either white or green flies.
Muskegon - Chinook and coho salmon were starting to show up in 40 to 80 feet of water. Spoons were working best in either green, blue and orange.
Ludington - Anglers trolling reported slow brown trout fishing. The piers were slow although a walleye or two were caught in the evenings.