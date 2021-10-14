Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Boat anglers were catching lake trout with the occasional salmon and steelhead. Best action was from 120 to 180 feet of water. Lake trout were caught on bottom using spin and glows. The salmon and steelhead were biting on orange and green spoons in the top 60 feet of water. Pier fishing was slow.
Muskegon - Boat anglers were catching a few lake trout and steelhead in 120 to 170 feet of water. Lake trout were caught in the bottom 20 feet of water on spin and glows. Steelhead were caught in the top 35 feet of water on orange spoons. Pier fishing was slow.
Ludington - Pier anglers were fishing spawn with some luck for small coho and steelhead. Boat anglers reported good catches of mature Chinook and lake trout out nine miles.