Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The weekly Fishing Report will temporarily be suspended starting Nov. 16 until early next year when ice fishing picks up and more reports begin. For fishing reports, call your local bait shop to inquire about current conditions.
Muskegon - Water temperatures were starting to cool down and more Chinook salmon were moving further up into the river system. Anglers reported fair success either floating skein or casting crankbaits. Shallow water in certain areas of the upper sections made it difficult for some boats to navigate.
Ludington - Pier fishing was slow. Offshore salmon and steelhead fishing was good. Salmon were observed in the river at the state park, but the bite was slow.