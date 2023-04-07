Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The weekly fishing report is back! Thanks for your patience while we continue to cover more areas in the near future.
Muskegon — Anglers were having success with steelhead below Croton Dam with almost everyone using egg beads. Incidental catches of walleye and small trout were common when fishing for steelhead. The last few weeks people have begun to catch a few smallmouth bass, including large ones. Pine Street launch was especially packed with anglers over the weekend. The fishing pressure was concentrated upstream of Henning Park due to the high-water levels and muddy water so the lower section of the river didn’t have many anglers.
Fishing Tips:
Crappie are among the most difficult pan fish to pattern because of their tendency to suspend in the water column, except in the spring. During this time, crappie move to shallow water – sometimes in water only a couple feet deep – to spawn, so there isn’t a lot of water column to suspend in.
Crappies like both minnows and jigs. The easiest way to fish for them is to suspend the bait under a bobber, halfway between the surface and the bottom, around any sort of cover – weeds, brush, dock pilings … whatever.
Anglers who prefer a more active approach can cast with jigs and swim them back or fly fish with minnow-imitating streamers. Just think shallow in spring.