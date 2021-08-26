Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The Master Angler program includes more than 50 species for which you can compete for honors. The Master Angler Patch is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for Catch-and-Keep and Catch-and-Immediate-Release entries. For rules and requirements visit Michigan.gov/MasterAngler.
Grand Haven - Salmon were caught in 50 to 120 feet down in 100 to 180 feet of water. Glow spoons, green flies and J-Plugs have all produced. Pier anglers were catching a few largemouth bass. The early morning bites were good.
Muskegon - A few salmon were caught in 55 to 120 feet down in 100 to 200 feet of water. Green flies and J-Plugs worked well. A few freshwater drum were caught from the pier while casting spoons. The morning bites were good.