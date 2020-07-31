Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you’re feeling well. Practice proper social distancing, at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.
Anglers are targeting bass and bluegill with limited success. The warm weather forced fish to deeper water and decreased their feeding activity. Using live bait in the morning and evening has produced fish. Bluegill and crappie were caught in 12 feet or more.
Grand Haven - The Harbor Island boat launch remains closed.
Muskegon — A few salmon were caught 50 to 100 feet down in 70 to 150 feet with green and yellow meat rigs or white flies. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum.
Muskegon Lake - Was producing some perch, walleye and bass.
Muskegon River - Has fair to good smallmouth action for those using topwater flies. Hardy Dam Pond continues to produce smaller walleye and a few smallmouth bass.
Ludington - Fishing was slow, and windy conditions made it hard for boat anglers. A couple salmon, lake trout and steelhead were caught straight out in 110 to 150 feet.
Pere Marquette Lake - A couple salmon were caught by boat anglers.