Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Excellent fishing continued for boat anglers targeting salmon. Boat anglers were finding salmon in front of the pierheads and out in 120 to 200 feet of water. Pier anglers were catching coho salmon and a few steelhead. Shrimp and alewives worked best. Salmon were biting on green, blue and orange spoons. Green or white flies also produced well.
Muskegon - Boat anglers were finding good numbers of salmon 30 to 90 feet down in 120 to 200 feet of water. Orange and green spoons performed well.
Ludington - Anglers trolling for Chinook caught a few in the harbor and just outside the pierheads while trolling spoons. Chinook were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 200 feet of water when fishing 30 to 80 feet down; spoons and flies worked best. A few lake trout were caught south of the harbor. Pier fishing was slow.