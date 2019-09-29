Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

As we move closer to October, big water anglers are beginning to pull their boats. As the waters cool, the inland lakes were good for bass, walleye, pike and panfish. Anglers are reminded that the fishing season on all Type 1 and Type 2 streams as well as all Type A and Type D inland trout lakes will close after September 30.

Grand Haven — Windy conditions have limited fishing. Boat anglers reported slow catch rates for trout and salmon. A couple fish were found 65 to 130 feet down in 130 to 200 feet with orange and green spoons. Pier anglers caught small coho on alewife and gizzard shad.

Muskegon — Had no report due to bad weather conditions.

Muskegon Lake — Bluegill and other panfish have been caught. Salmon were still trickling in and a few were caught off the channel walls. Walleye fishing was still on the slow side however those targeting pike were getting fish on rapalas, spinners and even swim baits. Catfish were hitting on crawlers.

Muskegon River — More salmon were starting to show up with fresh fish being caught up near Croton Dam. Salmon and catfish were caught at the mouth. Those fishing in Mecosta County caught perch near the Davis Bridge. Walleye, pike and bass were caught in Hardy Pond near Brower Park.

White River — Had salmon including some fish in the North Branch.

Ludington — Still had warmer water. Coho and steelhead were hitting spoons 50 to 90 feet down in 200 to 400 feet where the cooler water was found. Pier anglers caught small coho on spawn.

Pere Marquette River — Salmon were still running and could be found in the South Branch in Oceana County.