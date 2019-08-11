Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Summer steelhead have been caught in a few rivers. On the inland lakes, walleye, bass, pike and panfish could be found along the weed beds and drop-offs.

Muskegon — Salmon and trout were caught 50 to 130 feet down in 100 to 180 feet. Green was a good color for flies and meat rigs. Try glow spoons in low light conditions. Pier anglers caught large and smallmouth bass.

Muskegon River — Water levels are down, and some parts of the river were becoming hard to navigate. Smallmouth bass were hitting crayfish and goby patterns. Those fishing Hardy Dam Pond were taking a few perch on shiners. Walleye were caught on bigger minnows or crawlers.

Ludington — Chinook salmon fishing is heating up here as well with some big healthy fish coming in. The best fishing was 30 to 60 feet down in 100 to 200 feet as well as 30 to 50 feet down in 300 to 400 feet with spoons and meat rigs. A small number of steelhead and lake trout were also caught. Pier fishing was slow.