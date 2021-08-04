Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Want to report a trout or salmon with a missing adipose fin? It could have a Coded Wire Tag so there are special instructions you should follow. Visit Michigan.gov/TaggedFish to learn more.
Grand Haven - Boat anglers were finding the salmon and trout to be scattered from 60 to 250 feet of water with the best action being in 120 to 180 feet of water. Pier action was slow for steelhead. A good number of bluegills were caught off the pier using redworms. Salmon were caught on green or white flasher/fly combinations in 40 to 120 feet down. Lake trout were caught on the bottom with yellow spin and glows.
Muskegon - A nice mix of salmon and trout were caught in 80 to 250 feet of water with the best action being in 100 to 180 feet of water. A mix of green spoons and flies were working well in 35 to 120 feet of water. Bluegills were caught in the channel on leaf worms.
Ludington - Chinook and coho were caught in the harbor, south toward the projects, straight out and north up to Big Sable Point. Spoons, JPlugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. The salmon were anywhere from 90 to 140 south, out to 250 straight out, and at 100 to 150 off the point. Depths ranged from 45 to 60+ feet. A couple lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix. The piers were slow for salmon although a few sheepshead and pike were caught on body baits and spoons. Another freezer was added at the city marina. Please look for adipose clipped salmon and trout and turn in the heads.