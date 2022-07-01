Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven — The salmon and trout action was slow for boat anglers. A few were caught 40 to 120 feet down in 100 to 250 feet of water. Spoons worked best. Pier anglers were finding the steelhead action to be slow. Good numbers of freshwater drum were caught while casting silver spoons.
Muskegon — Boats were finding salmon and trout fishing to be slow. The fish were scattered from 100 to 300 feet of water. Spoons worked best 40 to 90 feet down. Green, orange and blue were good colors. Freshwater drum were caught by pier anglers casting silver spoons.
Ludington — Fishing was hit or miss. A few Chinook and coho were caught at Big Sable Point and straight out in 110 to 220 feet of water when fishing 60 to 75 feet down. Green and blue spoons and flies worked. The piers remained slow.