Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Windy conditions rolled the waters in Lake Michigan over brining colder water to the surface. This brought salmon closer to shore and into the drowned river mouth lakes. Salmon are starting to move into the northern river systems however there has been no big push yet. Inland lakes around the state are producing walleye, pike, bass, crappie and other panfish.

Grand Haven — A few salmon and trout were caught 55 to 120 feet down in 60 to 200 feet on green and orange spoons with green flies. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum.

Muskegon — Salmon fishing continues to be slow as the fish were scattered. A few were found 55 to 100 feet down in 50 to 250 feet with green flies and meat rigs along with orange spoons.

Muskegon Lake — Panfish including small perch have been caught along the shoreline. For walleye, bass and pike, try trolling crank baits along the weed lines. Boats out for salmon have caught very few fish so far.

Muskegon River — Is producing smallmouth bass and suckers. Walleye were caught in Hardy Pond. Walleye and perch were caught near Brower Park in Mecosta County.

White Lake — Anglers caught panfish near the shoreline, mostly bluegill and some perch. Walleye were caught along weed lines in 15 feet.