If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you’re feeling well. Practice proper social distancing (at least six feet away from people who don’t live in your household) and keep a face covering handy for when social distancing cannot be maintained. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.
Muskegon Lake - Perch and walleye are being caught.
Muskegon River - Steelhead were caught near Croton Dam.
White River - A couple steelhead were caught from Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery to the Podunk launch.
Pentwater Lake - A few anglers were either trolling for steelhead or perch fishing.