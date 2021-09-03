Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The weekly fishing report is no longer available by voice recording. If you know of an angler who uses the voice recording, please encourage them to view the weekly fishing report online and to sign up to receive the report by email, by visiting Michigan.gov/FishingReport.
Grand Haven - Salmon fishing was slow for boat anglers. The best action was 60 to 120 feet down in 140 to 250 feet of water. Glow spoons and J-Plugs worked well. Pier anglers were catching freshwater drum and catfish on worms. The morning bites were the best.
Muskegon - Salmon runs are now under way. Some streams were high and dark from the recent rains, but salmon were present in the rivers. Anglers should fish low light conditions for adult Chinook salmon in rivers as they seem to be most aggressive during these times. Boat anglers found salmon in 60 to 100 feet down in 120 to 220 feet of water. A combination of spoons, plugs, flies and meat rigs all produced salmon.