Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Strong winds have once again hampered fishing conditions on both the Great Lakes and the inland lakes. Fishing should improve once the weather stabilizes. With the cooler weather, salmon are moving into the rivers especially to the north.

Grand Haven — Boats were catching coho, along with a few Chinook salmon 45 to 90 feet down in 50 to 100 feet with pearl and chrome J-plugs. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum on gizzard shad or while casting spoons.

Muskegon — Salmon fishing continued to be slow as the fish were scattered. A few were found 40 to 100 feet down in 50 to 200 feet. A mix of spoons, meat rigs, flies and glow plugs have taken fish. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum.

Muskegon Lake — Anglers were starting to get a few salmon when trolling spoons and J-plugs in the channel and lake. For walleye, use crank baits or a crawler harness along the weed beds. Bass were being caught however crappie were hard to find. Bluegill were hitting on wax worms.

Muskegon River — Was starting to see some salmon. Attention Anglers: the Muskegon River will be treated for sea lamprey on September 9. Anglers should avoid the river until September 11.

Ludington — Fishing was tough when the lake rolled over and the water was warm from top to bottom. Most were heading deep and targeting the top 80 to 100 feet in 200 to 400 feet where they caught Chinook, coho and steelhead on spoons and meat rigs. Pier fishing was slow.

Pere Marquette Lake — Those trolling or jigging for salmon continue to catch fish on spoons or J-plugs.

Pere Marquette River — Was starting to see more some salmon moving up into the river as water temperatures were favorable with the cooler weather. The better fishing was in the lower reaches.