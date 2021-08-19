Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - The best action was 75 to 140 down in 100 to 180 feet of water. Glow spoons and plugs were producing salmon along with mirage flies. A few lake trout were caught on the bottom with yellow spin-and-glows. Pier anglers were catching a few smallmouth bass and freshwater drum on deep diving body baits. The early morning and late evening bites performed the best.
Muskegon - Salmon were caught 70 to 150 down in 100 to 250 feet of water. A mix of J-Plugs, glow spoons and flies were all producing. The early morning and late evening bites performed the best.
Ludington - Chinook and coho were caught out from the projects, straight out from the harbor and at Big Sable Point in deep water. Salmon were usually below 90 to 100 feet. Fishing was hit or miss at times. Spoons, J-Plugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. In the mix came a few steelhead and a couple lake trout. A few small smallmouth bass and rock bass were caught on the stub pier.