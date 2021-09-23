Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - The salmon and trout action was slow for boat anglers. A few were caught 80 to 160 feet down in 160 to 250 feet of water. Orange spoons have worked along with green and white flies. Pier action was slow for salmon. Channel catfish were caught on spawn and nightcrawlers.
Muskegon - Boats were finding the salmon and trout action to be slow. The best action was 70 to 140 feet down in 170 to 250 feet of water. Bright colored spoons have worked well along with white flies. Pier action was very slow for salmon.