Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Ice fishing in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula is pretty much done for the season. Ice can still be found in the Northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. However, anglers will still need to be cautious and pay close attention to deteriorating ice conditions.
Muskegon Lake - Ice fishing continues. However ,anglers need to avoid the shipping lane in the center of the lake, as it is not possible to go from one end to the other. Anglers should also stay away from the mouth of the river where quite a few anglers have gone through the ice. Perch were caught off the Sand Docks though anglers were sorting through a lot of small ones. The better pike fishing was in the South Bay south of Fisherman’s Landing.
Muskegon River - Steelhead fishing improved with the warmer weather. Anglers are drifting spawn or fly fishing. A couple walleye were also caught.
Pere Marquette River - Those targeting steelhead are starting to catch a few more fish. Those using spawn or fly fishing found a few fish near the Twin Bridges.