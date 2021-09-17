Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Anglers found a few salmon and trout in 100 to 200 feet of water. The best action was 50 to 120 feet down on green and blue spoons. Some lake trout were caught on the bottom using yellow spin and glows. Pier anglers found the salmon action to be slow. Casting glow spoons or using gizzard shad worked best to catch coho salmon off the pier.
Muskegon - Anglers trolling near the breakwalls found the salmon action to be slow. Boats that ventured out to 90 to 180 feet of water found a few salmon and trout. Best action was 50 to 100 feet down on green and orange spoons. Anglers fishing in the channel caught a few freshwater drum.
Ludington - Offshore fishing produced some Chinook and coho. The best fishing was in 100 to 150 feet of water. Boat anglers and pier anglers saw many but caught few in the channel and Pere Marquette Lake. Jigging produced the highest catch rates in Pere Marquette Lake. Offshore anglers did well with spoons and flasher fly combos in green.