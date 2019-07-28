Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

More anglers are heading out with the cooler temperatures. Water levels are still up in many locations around the state however the rivers should start to recede by the weekend. Windy conditions have made it difficult for anglers to get out on the big waters.

Grand Haven — Good numbers of lake trout continue to be caught on the bottom in 100 to 160 feet with green or yellow spin-glo’s. The occasional salmon was taken 30 to 60 feet down with spoons and flies. Steelhead action on the piers is slow. CAUTION: Water continues to cover most of the Harbor Island launch parking lot.

Muskegon — Had good lake trout action in 90 to 160 feet with yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom. A few salmon were caught 25 to 60 feet down on orange or green spoons. Pier fishing was slow.

Muskegon Lake — Smallmouth bass were caught near shore and along the rip-rap. Walleye were found in 15 to 18 feet out near the Black Buoy. Fish just outside the weed line with a crawler harness, crank baits, husky jerks or plastic minnows. A good number of pike were caught on the east end but very few muskie. For panfish, try near the North Muskegon State Park or along the bike path on the south end.

Muskegon River — Had higher water levels once again after the last round of storms. Levels are receding but the water was stained which makes fishing a bit more challenging.

Ludington — Surface waters were 65 degrees. Some big Chinook salmon over 30 pounds were caught 40 to 90 feet down in 120 to 250 feet when trolling spoons and meat rigs. Lake trout action slowed a bit however fish were still being caught along the bottom in 100 to 180 feet. The piers were closed for safety reasons because of the highwater levels.