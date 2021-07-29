Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Want to fish Michigan's Great Lakes areas, but you aren't sure when or where to go? Visit our website for our Roadmaps to Fishing Michigan’s Great Lakes
Our Great Lakes Fishing Roadmaps are starting points to provide you with information on many fishing sites and times of the year when great opportunities exist. Whether you're a seasoned angler or new to the sport, these roadmaps can provide great insight into fishing these waters.
Grand Haven - Boat anglers were finding a mix of salmon and trout in 60 to 140 feet down in 120 to 220 feet of water. Salmon were caught on green and white flies along with glow spoons. Some lake trout were caught near the bottom on blue and yellow spin n glows. Pier anglers were catching a few freshwater drum while casting spoons. Anglers were reporting that the best action was either early in the morning or late in the evenings.
Muskegon - Salmon were caught 60 to 130 feet down in 120 to 200 feet of water. Green flies and meat rigs were working well along with glow spoons. A fair number of bluegills were caught in the channel, but you will have to sort. Leaf worms under bobbers were working best.
Ludington - Some Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor, south toward the projects, and north to Big Sable Point. Spoons, JPlugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. The salmon were anywhere from 50 to 100 feet of water straight out, around 60 to 120 south and at 100 to 170 off the point. Depths ranged from 70 to 75+. A couple lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix.