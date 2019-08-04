Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Windy conditions have made big water fishing a little more difficult, plus warmer water temperatures in many parts slowed activity down. But anglers are still catching fish with Chinook, lake trout, smallmouth bass and walleye being the more active species.

Grand Haven — Boats were starting to see an increase in salmon numbers with the best action found 40 to 120 feet down in 110 to 180 feet of water. Glow spoons worked well, along with green or blue meat rigs. Lake trout were caught off the bottom with yellow spin-glo’s, Pier anglers caught largemouth bass on worms and gobies. Steelhead action slowed due to warmer water temps.

Muskegon — A mix of trout and salmon were caught at 45 to 125 feet down in 100 to 180 feet of water. Meat rigs worked well in green, red and blue. Lake trout were caught on yellow spin-glo’s.

Ludington — Surface temps were at about 70 degrees. The current was still very strong at Sable Point and the beach area is still closed for safety reasons. The north pier is always closed if there’s any wind over 10 mph. Chinook were starting to show up with the best fishing found off shore in 120 to 200 feet of water, 70 to 90 feet down. Meat rigs and flies were most fruitful. Lake trout were caught off shore while bouncing the bottom.