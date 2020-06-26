Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR. The fishing report had been suspended since March before returning to the DNR website the week of June 10.
If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you're feeling well. Practice proper social distancing, at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.
Fishing conditions have been fair to good for those targeting trout and salmon on the Great Lakes. Inland fishing has been good for bass, bluegills, crappie, rock bass, walleye and catfish. Carp were on the beds in some areas.
Grand Haven - The Harbor Island boat launch is closed.
Muskegon - Boats are finding lake trout and the occasional salmon in 90 to 160 feet. Lake trout were caught on the bottom with green or yellow spin-glo’s. Salmon were caught 45 to 100 feet down with orange and green spoons or green and white flies. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum.
Muskegon River - Was producing walleye, smallmouth bass and panfish in the Hardy Dam Pond.
Ludington - The Chinook salmon bite was slow, and mostly lake trout were caught. Chinook were found around the point in 65 to 140 feet, while lake trout were found off Big Sable Point in 90 to 110 feet and to the north in 300 to 350 feet. Steelhead were caught up high in 130 to 220 feet near Big Sable Point. A brown trout was caught in the harbor while trolling. Perch fishing on the north pier was slow.