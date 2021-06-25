Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Keep fishing regulations with you as you go on the water. Download the Fishing Guide to use on the go at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
Grand Haven - Salmon and trout action has been on the slower side. Best action has been from 140 to 220 feet of water. Salmon and steelhead have been found in the top 75 feet of water while lake trout have been caught on bottom. Pier anglers have been finding the steelhead action to be hit or miss based on the water temperature. Good numbers of freshwater drum have been caught casting spoons in the channel and off the end of the piers. Steelhead have been caught off the piers mainly on shrimp and alewife. A few have been caught while casting bright colored spoons or spinners.
Muskegon - Boats have found the salmon and trout action to be slow. The fish have been scattered from 120 to 260 feet of water. Orange and green spoons have worked well in the top 80 feet of water.
Ludington - Salmon fishing was slow, although a couple kings were caught near Big Sable Point. Steelhead and lake trout fishing was better. Steelhead were in the top 30 feet from 70 out to 200 to 300 feet of water. The piers were slow. Most of the action has been around Big Sable Point. The Ludington Bouy is a great source of information to get up-to-date lake temperatures and wave conditions.