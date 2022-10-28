Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
The Weekly Fishing Report will temporarily be suspended starting Nov. 16 until early next year when ice fishing picks up and we begin to receive more reports. For fishing reports, call your local bait shop to inquire about current conditions.
Grand Haven - The pier fishing was starting to get better with some steelhead caught. With cooler temperatures coming it should only get better.
Muskegon River - Anglers were still catching Chinook salmon downstream from Croton Dam. Steelhead were starting to show in the river system. Action had slowed down slightly since last week. Best baits for steelhead were spawn and orange beads.
Ludington - When weather permitted, steelhead were caught while using spawn bags off the pier.