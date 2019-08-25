Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Cooler daytime and night temperatures by the end of the week should help improve catch rates. Salmon are still being caught out in the big waters as movement towards the rivers has been slow. Inland lakes are producing panfish, bass, walleye and pike.

Grand Haven — Boat anglers caught a few trout and salmon 55 to 120 feet down in 75 to 275 feet however the fish were scattered. Try green spoons, meat rigs and glow plugs. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum on gizzard shad.

Muskegon — Salmon and trout action was slow as the fish were scattered. A few were found 50 to 100 feet down in 85 to 250 feet with spoons, glow plugs or green and red meat rigs. Pier anglers caught largemouth bass and channel cats on leeches.

Muskegon Lake — Had a couple salmon seen just inside the lake near the channel but no big numbers yet. Walleye were caught on the west/northwest side when trolling spinners with crawlers in 15 to 20 feet. Bass were caught along the rocks near shore.

Muskegon River — Continues to produce some good size smallmouth bass. Those fishing Croton and Hardy Ponds caught a few walleye, perch and other panfish.

Big Blue Lake — In Muskegon County was producing some bigger bluegill near the camp and the county park.

Ludington — Salmon fishing slowed though Chinook, coho and steelhead were found 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 200 feet with spoons, J-plugs and meat rigs. Pier anglers also caught fish when casting spoons.

Pere Marquette Lake — Chinook salmon were still being caught in the channel and the lake when trolling spoons and J-plugs.