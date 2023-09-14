Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Boat anglers were catching a mix of Chinook and coho salmon in the channel and in front of the pierheads. Glow J-plugs and white flasher/flies were very productive. Pier anglers casting glow spoons caught coho salmon along with a few Chinook salmon. Anglers reported the best pier action to be in low light conditions.
Muskegon - Boat anglers who trolled the channel and in front of the pierheads caught a few Chinook salmon. Anglers casting glow spoons from the piers found the action to be slow. Anglers found a good mix of salmon and steelhead 30 to 70 feet down in 150 to 200 feet of water. The best colors to use were green and orange spoons, and chrome or glow J-plugs worked the best near the pierheads.