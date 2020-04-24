The 2020 football season, should it take place as scheduled, will be the start of a new era in the state.

The season ushers in a new playoff system, one that doesn’t see any automatic qualifiers. Six wins won’t get teams in the playoffs by itself, as the state shifts to a Michigan Power Rating-based system based largely on strength of schedule. The MPR will determine all playoff participants.

That hasn’t changed much in terms of the scheduling philosophy for Whitehall and Montague, which have locked in their non-league games for 2020 and have consistently gone looking for the toughest games they can play out of the conference.

The Wildcats took advantage of the new system by locking in a home date in week one against Detroit Country Day. The Yellowjackets are a Division 4 powerhouse, only missing the playoffs once in the last 14 seasons and reaching at least the semifinal round seven times in that span.

Since Montague already had a long road trip planned for week nine, when it will play against Portland for the third straight year, budgetary restrictions dictated the Wildcats play at home to start the year, coach and athletic director Pat Collins said. The school could have played defending Division 7 champion Pewamo-Westphalia in week one, but it would’ve had to be a road game, a non-starter for Montague.

“It’s something we wanted, was a home game against a perennial power that was bigger than us (by enrollment),” Collins said. “They kind of came to us, and they were really appreciative they were willing to do that. They wanted to play a high-caliber team, and are used to travel.”

At least one person in Collins’ house, his son and starting quarterback Drew, is thrilled with the matchup. He said he’s been pushing his dad to schedule a top team since last season ended.

“I told my dad right after we lost (to Glen Lake in the semifinals), I wanted a test in the first game,” Drew Collins said. “We’re ready for a fresh start after those losses in the postseason. A few of my friends and I have been talking about it for a while. Getting Country Day on the schedule is really exciting. We’re excited to get challenged.”

The deal with Country Day, the first-ever meeting between the teams, is a one-year contract. Collins said it would likely be cost-prohibitive for Montague to make a return trip to Country Day, but it’s something that could be considered.

“I don’t know if we can afford to make a trip across the state, but it’s something we want to look into if we enjoy the matchup,” Collins said.

Whitehall’s non-league slate, meanwhile, doesn’t change from 2019. Parma Western will make a return trip to Whitehall in week one after the Vikings played there last fall, and Whitehall will also face Montrose at Alma College for the second year in a row. Due to the Alma trip, Whitehall will have four home games, the third straight season it won’t play five times at home. (In 2018, Whitehall actually only had three scheduled home games, though it played a fourth in the playoffs.)

Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said the experience of playing back-to-back seasons on a college campus was something the school weighed when deciding to give up a home game.

“It’s a nice thing, because for myself and (Montrose) Coach (Dennis) Reinhart, it’s an opportunity for both of us to get back to Alma,” Sigmon said; both coaches played at Alma, and Reinhart’s son Caleb did too. “When it comes to the kids, it’s a different venue, it’s a different experience. When we try to do anything, we want to make sure our kids have as many enriching opportunities as possible.

“To play on a college campus and play on a turf field, knowing colleges are going to be there...that dynamic always adds something special and unique for the kids to play for.”

Sigmon said he expects it to be a few years before all schools figure out whether the new playoff system improves on the old one. For schools like Whitehall and Montague, who are among the biggest in their conferences, it makes non-conference scheduling even more important to earn MPR points and boost the chances of making it to the postseason.

Reeths-Puffer’s football schedule looks far different in 2020 due to the O-K Conference realignment, which will take effect this fall. Now in the O-K Green, the Rockets will play only two non-league games, down from three in their years in the O-K Black. R-P’s non-league games, played in consecutive weeks to start the year, will be against Grand Haven (home) and St. Johns (road). It’ll be the fifth season in a row R-P opens against the Bucs, but the first meeting with St. Johns.

In the conference, the Rockets will have their first-ever game against Wyoming, which joined the O-K Green as well. Zeeland West, Zeeland East and Holland each return to the R-P schedule after having been conference mates with the Rockets in the past.

Of course, the question of the 2020 season is one that won’t be answered for some time as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. Sigmon, like all coaches in the state, is hopeful for a season but is aware that it could be a fluid situation.

“My thought is, we’re going to prepare for a season until they tell us there isn’t one,” Sigmon said. “We want to make sure we’re prepared as much as possible. I’m really hopeful we’ll have a season. I know I speak for everyone when I say we really want to have one.”