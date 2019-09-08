Montague coach Pat Collins didn’t just coach his team to a 42-0 victory over Reed City last Friday, but he also earned recognition by the Detroit Lions through their statewide Coach of the Week program.

Collins was selected for the honor through the program, run by both the Lions and Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance, which honors one high school coach each week of the regular season. The award is selected via a panel of media members throughout the state.

Montague’s program will ge the biggest reward from Collins’ honor, as it will receive a $2,000 donation as well as a Gatorade performance package. (Each coach honored this season will receive the same prize.). At the end of the season, the Lions’ Coach of the Year selection will earn a $4,000 donation for their program.

Collins will also receive a certificate signed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Lions’ head coach Matt Patricia, as well as a personalized game ball, and he will be recognized alongside the other weekly winners at the Lions’ home game against Tampa Bay on Dec. 15.