MONTAGUE — Montague wasted little time taking the air out of an anticipated season-opening matchup with Reed City Friday night, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to end the first half and cruising to a 42-0 victory over the Coyotes.

The first possession of the game, which ended with a nice Drew Collins pooch punt to the Reed City four-yard line, was the only one that didn’t end ideally for the Wildcats in the first half. Every other possession was a Montague touchdown on offense and a stop on defense.

Wildcats’ coach Pat Collins said the defense entered the game with a lot of confidence it could stop the Coyotes’ attack, and they backed it up, never really allowing the visitors to threaten until things were all sewn up.

“I thought they were right on top of their offense, which they’ve worked on a lot and they’re used to seeing,” Collins said. “We see some other teams that run that style of offense. I thought our defensive coaches did a good job prepping our guys and they felt pretty confident going into the three weeks of camp, working on that type of offense. They came out and I was like, are they a little overconfident on D? I don’t know. But they proved it wasn’t overconfidence. It was just that we felt really good about our guys understanding how to stop this kind of offense.”

On the offensive end, it took a little bit for Montague to click, but when the Wildcats converted a fourth-and-5 on a pass from Collins to Logan Metcalf, something clicked into place, and Collins hit Brennan Schwarz with an 18-yard quick slant for a score shortly thereafter. After a Schwarz interception, Collins tossed another TD to Schwarz on the next Montague possession, which saw the senior receiver make an athletic play to get a toe down in the corner of the end zone. Collins burst free from a broken tackle on the next Montague drive and went 80 yards to the house.

The first half saw Collins at his best, doing basically whatever he wanted. He capped off the half by rolling to his right and delivering a perfect strike to Schwarz for 45 yards and a score in the final minute to put Montague up 35-0 and set up the running-clock second half.

“He’s just another year (more) mature,” coach Collins said of his son. “Another year of maturity is huge..You have the opportunity and you’re blessed to play all the way through the playoffs to a state finals stage, it’s obviously going to be a huge benefit coming back from something like that, knowing that this is how this thing goes and (he’s) been in these big moments. I thought his poise was really good, and I could definitely tell he was a year older.”

The Wildcats showed off their speed, too, with both running backs, Johnny Monette and Dylan Everett, scampering for touchdowns from about 25 yards out. Montague displayed their impressive array of weapons that can not just stretch defenses vertically, but also go sideline to sideline.

“We have decent speed and just so many weapons we can go to,” Collins said. “I think our ability to put the ball on the sideline is better this year. We’re also able to put the ball vertically too.

“It’s a big field, and we want to use it. For high school kids, it’s not always easy because you need a better arm or the kids with the speed to stretch the field out. I feel like our kids, with the talent we have, are able to use all 53 yards width and all 100 yards long, and it’s nice to see.”

About the only issue for Montague was several penalties accrued after the running clock began. The Wildcats were called for a couple of personal fouls, once on a blindside block and another for a late hit. The Wildcats have made something of a habit of racking up some penalty yardage in early contests, something Collins chalked up to the adrenaline of week one.

“Penalties are not something we want to have, obviously, but we tend to do that, especially early in the year,” Collins said with a chuckle. “At practice, you’re just not going with this kind of intensity and adrenaline, and the next thing you know, now we are. I’d rather have to pull them back a little and have to learn from that versus trying to push them along. We will need to improve in that area, but I’m pleased with the fact that their effort was there and they were giving everything they had.”

The Wildcats will take the field again next Friday, paying a visit to Mason County Central.

Vikes drop

tough opener

PARMA — In a wild game that stretched from Thursday into Friday thanks to a lightning delay, Whitehall dropped a heartbreaking 28-26 decision to Parma Western to open its season.

The contest began Thursday night but due to heavy storms and lightning in the area, it was completed Friday at 11 a.m.

The contest came down to a final two-point conversion play for Whitehall after a last-minute touchdown drive led by quarterback Andrew Durbin. Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication in the backfield on the two-point play, and the Panthers were able to hang on.

The Vikings ran the ball extremely well and easily outgained the Panthers in the game, 440-257, but Western was able to squeak out the victory by making some big plays on defense, forcing three turnovers, and executing a great trick play for a touchdown on one drive.

“Those types of things killed us,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “Those were things we can control, things that were glaring, that if we do a better job, I think the outcome is different.”

Parma had the ball deep in Whitehall territory with the intent of running out the clock in the final minutes, holding a 21-20 lead thanks to two missed PATs by the Vikings earlier in the game. Sigmon had his team allow Parma to score a touchdown so Whitehall could get the ball back, and that enabled the offense to roar back and score the touchdown that gave the Vikings a chance.

“I was really proud of the way our kids responded,” Sigmon said. “You tell high school football players (to let them score), and they could be like, are you kidding me? But they’re savvy football players. More importantly, we were able to march down in 1:30 to score a touchdown and had an opportunity to win it.”

Durbin, making his first varsity start, was extremely effective running the ball, going for 218 yards on 22 carries, with two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions in the game, and Sigmon said the ups and downs were to be expected from a young signal-caller.

“What we saw and what we’ll see in the next two or three games is him growing up as a quarterback,” Sigmon said. “He did some really nice things for us...There were times the game looked really easy for him.

“That’s the nature of the quarterback position. We’ll build on the good things and coach the things that need to be coached.”

Also for Whitehall, senior Kayleb Venema ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Kyler Honore also ran in a touchdown. Matt MacArthur’s 34-yard catch highlighted the passing game for Whitehall, and on defense, Venema recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and tied with Marco Moore with a team-high 6.5 tackles overall.

Sigmon credited the Whitehall administration and fans who made the trip to Parma for adjusting well to the weather situation and enabling the team to return to the field Friday morning.

The Vikings will try to regroup from the loss and get back on track when they take the field against Hart next week.

Rockets blanked

by Bucs

GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer dropped a shutout loss to Grand Haven Thursday night, 24-0. It was the second straight year the Rockets opened the season with a blanking at the hands of the Buccaneers.

The Rockets’ game, like Whitehall’s, was affected by a lightning delay, this one lasting an hour and a half, but the teams were able to complete the game Thursday.

The contest marked the head coaching debut of Matt Bird at R-P. Bird led Grand Ledge to a great deal of success, including a state semifinal run in 2015, prior to coming to the Rockets.

Unfortunately, the offense sputtered for the Rockets, as no rusher managed more than Evan Moskwa’s 34 yards. The senior quarterback also threw for 138 yards and an interception, completing 13-of-21 attempts. Daven Fox had 72 yards receiving.

Things won’t get easier for the Rockets next Friday when they host Grand Rapids South Christian, a Division 4 power that’s made the playoffs seven of the past eight years, including winning the state title in 2012 and 2014.