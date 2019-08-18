MONTAGUE — Montague football has had a tremendous two-year run, winning 11 games in 2017 and advancing all the way to the state finals last year. Both coach and players have been ready to take the field again and keep that success going since almost the moment the final whistle blew on the Wildcats’ 42-28 defeat at Ford Field against Lumen Christi last November.

“Our season was longer, which was great,” Montague coach Pat Collins said. “We met a lot of goals. It extends our season to close to December, and even though the season was longer, they were ready for the next game. They’ve been chomping at the bit just to get back on the field and play football.”

That day finally came Monday, when teams were permitted to begin practice by MHSAA rule.

The Wildcats have a lot of major talent to replace, especially along the lines, where three starters, including Grand Valley State signee Luke Marsh, departed via graduation. Also gone are college signees Bryce Stark and Kenyan Johnston, as well as do-it-all two-way player Sebastian Archer. Mark Vanderleest and Walker Martin are the two starters back along the front five, and they’ll be counted on to lead a green group.

“Mark Vanderleest, of course, is a beast on both sides of the ball,” Collins said. “He’s done so much for us in two years, and now he’s in his senior year...Walker Martin is going to be huge for us.”

Sophomore Hayden McDonald, a force on the JV team last season, appears likely to fill one of the other three line spots, but the final two, Collins said, are largely up for grabs.

The line will be tasked with protecting quarterback Drew Collins, a junior who seized the starting job in week three last season and never let it go, leading a remarkable comeback in the win over Oakridge that earned the Wildcats their West Michigan Conference title. He passed for nearly 2,000 yards last season and ran for almost 400 more, accounting for 26 touchdowns. Off-season growth, both physically and mentally, should make the coach’s son an even more potent threat this season.

“Just growing up and getting bigger and faster is a big plus,” coach Collins said. “(With him) knowing the depth of the offense, we’ll be able to do some extra things here with the offense that we weren’t able to do last year when he was new. Just all the way around, when you look at every part of that position, he’s had great growth.

“He’s just a tremendous worker. He’s just a machine when it comes to working in the off-season and trying to become a better player. He doesn’t miss a rep or a day, and he always puts the time in, and it’s paying off for him.”

The quarterback will have some solid weapons to work with despite Stark’s and Johnston’s departures. For one thing, explosive back Johnny Monette is back after missing most of last season with an injury. Back at close to 100 percent, he’ll play running back and cornerback. Brennan Schwarz, a two-way star who was all-state on defense last season with 130 tackles, is also a very good tight end, going for over 750 yards receiving in 2018. He should see more targets this year.

“He’s way better this year than he was last year,” Collins said of Schwarz. “He’s come a long way. He’s grown a lot in his game as well.”

Another player Collins is excited to see on the field is Logan Metcalf. The senior wasn’t a big statistical producer last year but is on track to take on a big role in 2019.

“We really saw some signs of brilliance from (him) last year, like ‘Whoa, was that Logan?’” Collins said. “And now he’s back and he’s worked so hard in the off-season. It’s amazing, the advancement he’s made physically and everything. He’s just a different player now.”

Also returning from injury-plagued 2018 seasons are receiver/defensive back Remington Schneider, a senior, and tailback/linebacker Sam Smith, a junior.

One big thing Collins is focused on this year is building depth. In part because of their talent and in part because of injuries, the Wildcats had most of their starting lineup playing both sides of the ball pretty much the whole game by the time they reached the state title game last fall, and Collins said that contributed to Lumen Christi’s success against them. While the Wildcats still aren’t bursting with spare bodies, Collins hopes to build depth by getting the backups more reps this season.

“We want to, throughout the year, build this team into that varsity team with depth,” Collins said. “In order to do that, you have to give the other guys reps in key parts of games. We’ll be folding in guys as often as we can and not just pushing nine guys both ways all the time. We’ll let them get off the field. We’ll really pull the trigger on kids and give them opportunities to play, to fill in spots, and it’ll be fun because everyone is getting the opportunity to play.

“We’ll see those upper rising guys who have developed throughout the JV season and hopefully prime them for the playoffs, if we’re lucky enough to get in, (and) they’ll be ready...It’s going to be a process. Right now, we’re not where we need to be, but we do have a vision for how it’s going to look.”

As they pursue their third straight WMC title, the Wildcats expect challenges from the usual foes, especially Oakridge and Whitehall, the latter of which will be looking for revenge after getting sent to a running clock last year in the rivalry game. That matchup is set for the final week of WMC play, so if everything falls right a league title could be on the line. Collins also looks for tough games from Ravenna, which he said caught the ‘Cats by surprise early in last season’s matchup before Montague pulled away, and North Muskegon, which had a strong JV team last fall.

“We’re just excited for a new season,” Collins said. “They’re carrying over what we got from last year and bringing us back to where we were last year. That’s the goal.”