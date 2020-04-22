By now, most sports fans know that some high school football players' seasons don't really end when the final whistle blows. For some, ones especially devoted to the game, there are a number of off-season programs available.

Montague junior all-state quarterback Drew Collins, and receiver teammate Sam Smith, are two of those guys, and they decided this past winter to participate in one of Legacy Football's 7-on-7 leagues. For Collins, the decision came in lieu of playing basketball, where he had been a rotation player as a sophomore.

Legacy, which bills itself as "the number one developmental program in the country for youth football, high school football, college and NFL football players", has been around for several years. It's headquartered in Michigan but also has branches in the Northeast. As with other 7-on-7 exercises, it concentrates on the passing game, with no offensive or defensive lines, so it's ideal for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs.

"I just felt a little bit behind," Collins, who said he will likely return to the basketball team as a senior, said. "I needed an off-season to focus on football...I know I have a higher chance of playing football in college than basketball."

It was a decision that paid off for Collins, who played quarterback for one of three Grand Rapids-area Legacy teams, the "West-White" team. His squad won the Michigan state championship on Feb. 29 in overtime against a Kalamazoo-area team, "Kalamazoo-Orange". Overtime, in the Legacy tournament, means: One play for each team, longest pass wins.

Collins' team was on defense first, and the Kalamazoo-Orange squad didn't manage a completion, so all Collins needed was one yard for the title. Such is his development as a quarterback that he and receiver Brian Hunter, a fellow junior who plays for Grand Rapids Christian, knew before even discussing the matter with the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Uriel Tyler, that their best bet for the winning pass was to connect with each other.

The Legacy game is a fast-paced one, with only 24 seconds allotted for a change of possession, so the fact that Collins and Hunter made the quick decision was vital.

"At that point we knew we had a mismatch in the slot area, and the kids suggested right in the moment, 'Let's run the pivot route,' and Brian was like, 'I'm going to be open,'" Tyler, who coaches running backs at Kalamazoo Central in the fall and has started up his own business as a QB-coach-for-hire, said. "I rolled with it, and told Drew to keep your eyes in the middle and freeze the defense a little bit. Brian was able to create a little space and Drew just laid it in there."

The pass went for exactly one yard, and the win capped off an unbeaten run for Collins and the West-White team, as well as a journey that began shortly after the Wildcats' tough state semifinal defeat to Glen Lake last November.

Collins hadn't planned to play in the 7-on-7 league, and was only aware of it because an older teammate wore a Legacy t-shirt around practice sometimes when Collins was a freshman. However, a Legacy coach reached out to him on Twitter to gauge his interest in playing, and the junior signal-caller was quickly convinced to play. It helped that Smith, who had 26 catches last season, four of them for touchdowns, decided to join Collins.

"It would've been hard to just go play with a bunch of guys from a different school," Collins said. "I definitely wanted a friend there with me."

Collins' dad, Montague coach Pat Collins, said Drew's desire to play in the 7-on-7 league was in large part about getting more exposure to college programs, an increasingly important part of the recruiting process.

"His goals are really high with what he wants to do after high school in football," coach Collins said. "He wants to reach the highest level of football he can. One of the things we've learned is that there are some recipes, some key things you've got to do. He felt this was part of that.

"As much as we have not played that style with kids, we're just learning that if you want to get recruited, you have to get yourself out there."

Things didn't start out auspiciously for Collins, though. In an early practice in Grand Rapids, he said, he threw interceptions on three consecutive possessions and 'earned' the duty of picking all the cones off the field after practice.

However, Collins quickly won respect from his teammates and coaches, not just for his talent, but the way he carried himself, Tyler said. As the season progressed, and their team kept winning, other quarterbacks on the roster began deferring to the Wildcat star.

"From the moment he walked in, he exuded leadership and confidence," Tyler said of Collins. "The kids sensed it and picked up on it. There were moments where other guys were supposed to play and they graciously said, 'We want Drew to take this possession.'

"I didn't even know he was all-state or any of that. He's very humble and mild-mannered. He wants to know and wants to learn. He's not afraid, if he doesn't understand something right away, to ask you again and have you break it down a different way. That's one thing I enjoyed the most about him, and gave me a lot of confidence in him."

The West-White team had early success in the fast-paced league, which consisted of three games per week, all on Saturdays, each with a running clock. In one week two showdown, an upstart team pushed Collins' group all the way to the end, forcing them to win on a Hail Mary at the buzzer. From there, Collins said, the team sharpened up and performed even better the rest of the season.

Collins said he enjoyed the opportunity to go against some of the better players in the state. His only lament was that he never did get a shot against one of the highest-profile defensive players in the Legacy league. Detroit Martin Luther King safety Jaylen Reed is a highly sought-after prospect who is committed to Penn State, but his Detroit-Burgundy team didn't ever face Collins' group.

"I always like to play against the best," Collins said. "I was really excited to throw at him."

The quarterback's aspirations to play in college are clear, and he said he had visits set up at Division II schools Hillsdale and Saginaw Valley State prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. He still hopes to make those visits in the summer if the shutdown is eased by then.

Tyler, meanwhile, said Collins is potentially a Division I talent.

"I think the sky's the limit for him, honestly," Tyler said. "He has some intangibles. He's not afraid to take shots, take chances, and he's not afraid to lead verbally. Most importantly, he leads by example. With his size and his arm talent, I think he could play at the highest levels."

Collins is ready, though, to focus on his coming senior year and help the Wildcats return to Ford Field and the state championship game, carrying the experience of his team's Legacy state title with him. Even amid the shutdown, he's been hard at work; he posted a Tweet in March with a video of himself working his legs by jumping out of a 3.5-foot pool.

"I feel sick for those seniors every time I think about (last year's semifinals), but I'm just glad we have one more year," Collins said. "Everything happens for a reason. I've said it even in those emotional moments, maybe even after the semifinal game.

"The championship isn't anything like real football, but it's definitely a confidence-booster, and it's kind of propelled the rest of our off-season."