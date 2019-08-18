MUSKEGON —It’s a new era for Reeths-Puffer football this season as Matt Bird, the former Grand Ledge coach, takes the reins after the program enjoyed seven solid years under Kyle Jewett.

One thing Bird will have to rely on is an experienced backfield; quarterback Evan Moskwa is back for his third season as the starter, and a solid stable of running backs led by seniors Brett Buchan and Daven Fox will lead the offense. Bird said the two backs have shown early on to be leaders by example.

“Brett Buchan has just been tremendous with his approach and his work ethic,” Bird said. “Daven Fox, everything that Daven does, those two do it at a speed that permeates through the rest of the group.”

Moskwa will also have a tall and athletic wide receiver group to throw to. In addition to veteran Gary Humphrey and up-and-comer Emcee Williams, Kalil Stimage joins the roster this year. The trio gives Moskwa such big targets that Bird jokes with his signal-caller that he should buy them pizza as a thank-you.

“Your throwing radius will definitely improve if those guys can jump up and get things,” Bird said with a grin. “It makes you look really good as a quarterback.”

On the line, Colby Stephenson and Marco Fields have shown things early on, but the line belongs to senior Hunter Buzzell, who Bird said has “taken ownership” of the position group. Fellow senior Cole Haggard will play a big role there as well, and the Rockets also got the benefit of a transfer student from Florida, Noah Stubblefield.

Added to this solid group of athletes are some veteran Rocket athletes that hadn’t played for the football team previously, like Caden Brainard and Quinn Fowler. Bird has added several players like that with an ambitious recruiting pitch.

“If we could get all the athletes at R-P, potentially, on the field together, the sport we could potentially do that with is football, to where everyone would contribute and bond together,” Bird said. “What would that create amongst the school system? What would that create amongst the atmosphere in the building? Wouldn’t it be fun if, in their senior year, they were the group that decided to do that, to see what we could create?”

That sort of optimism and excitement should, Bird hopes, carry over to an enthusiastic response to adversity. Bird said in the past, the Rockets haven’t shown the kind of toughness he’d like to see in tough spots, and improving that has been a focus in the off-season.

“There’s been a pattern here that, once you get up on us or something goes wrong, that R-P will spiral down,” Bird said. “We’ve had to create some scenarios in practice that we’ve had to practice through. We’ve had to talk through some things. You create that adversity, and how do we deal with it?”

The Rockets should face more than their share of tough situations given the grueling schedule they’ll play. Not one, but two state finalists — Muskegon and Mona Shores — are in their conference, the O-K Black. Another playoff team, Jenison, is in the league as well. R-P’s non-league slate is a little more forgiving, but perennial power Grand Rapids South Christian will visit this year, so it’s not without land mines.

Bird welcomes the tough schedule — the challenge of coaching in the area was part of what drew him to the job, after all — and is pleased that the MHSAA made a switch to the playoff format that eliminates automatic qualifiers and emphasizes strength of schedule. (That change, which also includes divisions being decided before the season begins as opposed to on Selection Sunday, takes effect in 2020.)

“It benefits teams that play talent,” Bird said. “There’s a ton of talent in the Muskegon area, and I always felt bad for (Muskegon) Coach (Shane) Fairfield and (Shores) Coach (Matt) Koziak and those guys, when you get to a point where you’re playing a schedule where you’re not able to find teams (to play) because nobody wants to play a talented team, and that’s just unfair. This has gotten us into a situation that will benefit everybody involved.”

No one can know for sure what will happen on the field, but Bird’s optimistic, high-energy outlook hasn’t waned a bit in the off-season, and he’s excited to get started.

“The positive nature of everything has been a lot of fun, to get to know the people in the community, and the culture, it’s been great,” Bird said. “We’ll get through that gauntlet, hopefully, as healthy as we can be and we’ll see where we stand.”