Reeths-Puffer's football team won't just be competing in a football game this coming Friday at Mona Shores; they will also be participating in the school's Sailor Salute game.

The award-winning Sailor Salute, features a salute to veterans, military, police, fire and first responders and a football game between crosstown rivals, Mona Shores High School and Reeths-Puffer High School on Friday, September 13th, 2019.

Sailor Salute is a community-wide salute, to pay tribute to those who serve our country and community. The event honors active duty military and their families, veterans and first responders including police, fire and emergency personnel. All veterans, active duty personnel, police, fire and first responders are admitted free.

The evening is intended to honor those who have served, educate the community of the needs faced by those groups and connect the community with those groups.

Prior to the game, gates to Sailor Stadium will open at 5 p.m. and all people are welcome to walk around the facility to explore and get pictures with a variety of military and emergency responder vehicles. There will be interactive displays from all branches of the military as well as Muskegon-area fire and police.

There will be a “Community Mass Choir” that will sing “God Bless America” and the national anthem on the field prior to the game. Everyone throughout the county is invited to be part of the choir; Shores hopes to get 1,000 community members to join in. To do so, simply s how up at the Sailor Center Gymnasium at 5:15 p.m. for rehearsal.

The evening will also include: A POW/MIA remembrance ceremony that includes a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps"; a VIP food tent for veterans, military and first responders; each football team's participation in a special meet-and-greet with all veterans, military, police, fire and first responders just prior to the game; a motorcycle parade with members of various biker groups who support veterans; passes over the stadium in conjunction with the national anthem by the Hooligan Flight Team;the Oath of Enlistment ceremony for several new military enlistees; a “Minute of Change” to raise funds for local veterans’ organizations; and 22 push-ups performed by each school's cheerleaders to bring awareness to the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide daily.