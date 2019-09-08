MUSKEGON — Building a foundation for a successful program comes in little moments, and Reeths-Puffer coach Matt Bird saw several of those in his team’s 35-21 victory over Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night, Bird’s first win at R-P.

The biggest of those little moments might have come early in the second half. Having already scored the last 14 points to go up 21-14, the Rockets got another momentum boost when Colby Stephenson picked off a pass by South Christian’s Chase Bradman, setting R-P up at its own 35-yard line.

The Rockets lined Daven Fox up in the backfield for the play — according to Bird, on Fox’s own suggestion. Fox had already caught a touchdown and ripped off a key 54-yard run earlier in the game, so it was likely obvious to every Sailor defender that he’d be taking the handoff.

It didn’t matter; Fox blew past the South Christian defense and ran 65 yards for a touchdown, giving R-P a 28-14 lead they never came close to relinquishing. But that wasn’t Fox’s favorite part of the play.

“The thing that was great is, Chris Hawkins, a first-year guy at fullback, makes a great block,” Bird said. “He’s a hockey kid and he makes a great block to set it up. Daven was more excited about Hawkins making the block than he was about scoring the touchdown. When those things happen, you know we’re doing the right stuff.”

Asked about Hawkins’ block postgame, Fox lit up with a wide grin, underscoring his coach’s point.

“That was a big block,” Fox said. “If it wasn’t for him I would’ve never gotten to the outside. That (South Christian) dude would have gotten me. He did a hell of a job blocking.”

Fox posted 215 total offensive yards in the game, leading his team in both rushing and receiving, and his 54-yard run early in the game was another key moment, coming right on the heels of a Sailor touchdown.

Bird has talked extensively about keeping his team from losing its mental edge when things start going poorly, and week one’s shutout loss to Grand Haven had been Exhibit A of what he was talking about. But R-P wasn’t going anywhere this time.

On the second play of the drive, Fox took the ball on a handoff and sprinted to the left side, outrunning almost all the Sailors for a 54-yard gain. Brett Buchan powered in from 13 yards on the next play to tie the game, and the Rockets never trailed again.

“We just had to fight those demons they have within themselves, where they start getting nervous and going to their default mechanism,” Bird said. “The kids were able to just slow the game down, process it, and go back and allow themselves to be coached and have some success.”

Josh Jordan provided the killshot for R-P later in the game. After the Rockets got a fourth-and-1 stop, with some help from a low snap that Bradman struggled to handle, Jordan caught a pass that had been tipped by a defender, grabbed it and went in for a score. It was one of two huge receptions for Jordan, who also caught a fourth-and-7 conversion pass on the Rockets’ opening drive of the second half, which gave them the lead.

Jordan had dropped a pivotal pass earlier, but exhibited mental toughness to not only make those two catches later, but also knock down a few passes on defense from his end position as well. He was just one of several seniors that Bird credited with taking control of the team this week.

“The kids really took a lot of ownership,” Bird said. “I put that on our seniors. The seniors did a tremendous job of leading and wanting to.

“I can’t thank the seniors enough for the commitment they’ve put in and the belief they’ve had in what we’re trying to create. What they did today, what they talked about (Thursday), about family, about becoming a brotherhood, those are those little things you get. I’m walking out to practice and they’re doing a two-minute drill on their own...It’s really special for me to sit back and watch that. Those seniors have been tremendous.”

One of those seniors is quarterback Evan Moskwa, who had quite a solid game in his own right, completing 10-of-16 passes for 151 yards and a pair of scores as well as rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown. He bowled over a pair of South Christian defenders on his way to the end zone on the go-ahead drive to start the third quarter.

“I think I played to the best of my ability, but it’s not just myself,” Moskwa said. Give a lot of credit to my o-line. Last week came with a rough start. We turned stuff around, not just the o-line, but all the skill players. We all worked together as a team and that’s what made us successful.”

The Rockets will face even tougher challenges soon, starting with next week’s rivalry showdown with 2018 state semifinalist Mona Shores. However, Friday night was all about the celebration of a new era in the making.

“It’s been special,” Bird said. “The kids are aware of the people, their surroundings everyone that sacrifices to make Friday nights happen. That’s special to see.”

Whitehall bounces

back with win

HART — Whitehall pounded Hart Friday night in its West Michigan Conference opener, 60-0, to erase memories of the close week one loss to Parma Western. Whitehall led 46-0 at halftime.

The Vikings (2-0, 1-0 WMC) were utterly dominant on both sides of the ball, rushing for 309 yards while manhandling the Pirates to the tune of negative-23 total offensive yards.

Quarterback Andrew Durbin led the Vikes in rushing for the second week in a row, going for 136 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries. Kayleb Venema also scored three times, gaining 88 yards on nine attempts. Durbin also threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mario Moore in the game.

Defensively, Whitehall put just about everyone it could find on the field, and Jarrean Sargent and Graycen Shepherd tied for the team lead in tackles, with four. Shepherd paced the team with three tackles for loss, and Sargent and Connor Young each had two.

Wildcats blow

out Spartans

SCOTTVILLE — Montague made mincemeat of the Mason County Central defense Friday night, going for 516 offensive yards in a 62-0 blowout of the Spartans.

The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 West Michigan Conference) got those yards on only 36 offensive plays, an average of over 14 yards per snap.

Johnny Monette carried for 159 yards on just five carries, scoring twice, and had two catches for 73 yards and a third score. Dylan Everett added 80 yards on eight totes with two more scores. Quarterback Drew Collins was incredibly efficient, going 9-for-12 with 228 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He also ran for 27 yards and a score.

Sam Smith and Remington Schneider each caught touchdowns, and Smith led the team with 74 receiving yards.

The Wildcats also held MCC to only 58 offensive yards. Mark Vanderleest had eight solo tackles for Montague, including three for a loss. Smith and Logan Metcalf each had an interception.